There are 300,000 people in Italy who live with rheumatoid arthritis, 5 thousand new diagnoses every year. For this reason AbbVie launches “Complete the Picture – Don’t settle for a half life: talk to your rheumatologist”, the information campaign on AR promoted by the company and created under the patronage of Apmarr and Anmar, focused on www.missioneremissione. it, a website where you can find information on the disease and practical advice for its daily management, in-depth videos with rheumatologists, nutritionists, psychologists and physiatrists.

The initiative was presented today at the press conference “Remission of rheumatoid arthritis: the future is now – Economic analysis in support of NHS, society and patients” promoted in the Senate by AbbVie, during which the results of a cost-of-illness analysis conducted by the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart were illustrated to determine the economic impact linked to the management of the adult patient with RA in the moderate to severe active phase. campaign – Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of AbbVie explains to Adnkronos Salute – is linked to the web platform ‘missioneremissione’, precisely to highlight that remission is the keyword of the dialogue and alliance between doctor and patient whose goal is to improve the patient’s quality of life.

Rheumatoid arthritis is “unfortunately a highly disabling disease – underlines Iezzi – due to which the people who are affected have a totally destroyed quality of life”. The aim of the campaign “is, however, to make everyone aware of the idea that it is possible to achieve clinical remission, patients must be aware of it”. The image of the campaign that proposes a cut guitar, “comes from the awareness that living with rheumatoid arthritis is not simple and forces us to make sacrifices, failing to live our lives to the fullest – concludes Iezzi – Too many RA patients live a half life. Our intent, however, is to give the patient the possibility of achieving clinical remission, and therefore of improving her quality of life ”.