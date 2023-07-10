





07:48 © France 24

A study carried out by the United States Geological Survey concluded that of 700 samples of tap water taken both in homes and offices in different parts of the country, 45% contain some type of perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl, the so-called ‘forever substances’ that They are frequently found in kitchen utensils, clothing and other objects and have already been shown to be dangerous for the human body. At France 24 we spoke with Dr. Roxana Trejo Gonzalo, a public health specialist, who urges better regulation of the quality of the water that reaches homes and workplaces. A problem that not only affects the United States.