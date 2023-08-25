The overweight generation of 40-50 year olds, with high blood pressure, ‘unstable’ and slightly elevated cholesterol levels, has a 30% higher risk of dying earlier, about two years, from a heart attack and stroke than their peers who make a live healthier and are fitter. These are the results of a Swedish study presented at the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) underway in Amsterdam. It is estimated that up to 30% of the world’s population suffers from metabolic syndrome, i.e. the set of conditions ranging from being overweight to arterial hypertension and impaired blood sugar. “Many people in their 40s and 50s have some fat around the waist, high blood pressure, slightly elevated cholesterol or glucose, but feel generally well and aren’t aware of the risks or don’t seek medical advice,” he said. explained the author of the study, Lena Lönnberg, of the hospital in Västmanland (Västerås).

“This scenario, called metabolic syndrome, is a growing problem in Western populations where people unknowingly accumulate health that then has consequences for their future. It is a missed opportunity to intervene before heart attacks and strokes occur, which could have been prevented with prevention,” explains Lena Lönnberg. The research looked at more than 5,000 people who met the criteria for metabolic syndrome, then a control group of 10,000 people without metabolic syndrome was identified. 47% of the participants were women. “These subjects were followed for approximately 27 years, 1,317 (26%) study participants with metabolic syndrome died compared with 1,904 (19%) of those without metabolic syndrome,” the study reports.

According to Nilesh Samani, medical director of the British Heart Foundation: “even if you feel well, small increases in blood pressure, waist size, cholesterol and blood sugar can have a substantial impact on your risk of heart attacks and strokes later in life “.