“In the treatment of your diabetes, you are never alone: ​​there is a team around you. Contact your diabetologist and cultivate your dreams: the world of football is with you!”. This is the message launched by Fesdi, the Federation of Italian diabetes societies AMD-SID, through the #MettiamoInFuoriGiocoIlDiabete campaign, which will kick off on the 21st matchday of the Serie A Tim football championship, scheduled for this weekend, thanks to the support of Lega Serie TO.

The campaign – announced during the Eudf (European Diabetes Forum) Italy press conference for the presentation of the European document of commitment of the diabetes community for the 2024 European elections – starts from an advert which puts the person with diabetes and their health needs at the centre. health, with the aim of combating loneliness, inequalities and psychological distress that can arise from living with the disease. Furthermore, through the commercial, Fesdi intends to underline the importance of teamwork: every person with diabetes has a team of experts at their disposal, made up of doctors, nurses, dieticians, psychologists and diabetes educators, ready to offer complete support and personalized. Thanks to the collaboration with Lega Calcio Serie A Tim, on the occasion of the 21st Matchday of Serie A Tim, the campaign spot will be broadcast on the big screens of all stadiums, while on television, in Italy and abroad, a dedicated graphic will be broadcast at the time of the pitch draw between the two captains.

“Through this campaign – declares Riccardo Candido, president of Fesdi and AMD – Fesdi wants to promote greater awareness of the importance of prevention and support for those living with diabetes, inviting them to contact their diabetologist as the main point of reference for the diabetes team, for local disease management that never leaves the person with diabetes behind. With around 4 million people affected, diabetes is one of the most widespread chronic non-communicable diseases and represents a complex pathology which, due to its strong social, economic, clinical impact and on the quality of life, requires adequate attention. Attention which we hope will be strengthened thanks to the communicative and aggregating force that only football can set in motion. We renew our thanks to the Lega Calcio Serie A for the important support, in order to promote greater awareness of diabetes, its complex management and the importance of prevention”.

“Movement and sport are fundamental in the management of diabetes, a chronic disease that continues to represent a significant challenge for millions of people around the world. This is the enormously important message of the campaign promoted by the Football League – states Angelo Avogaro, president of Sid and past president Fesdi – Regular physical exercise improves glycemic control, reduces the risk of complications and improves the quality of life. Communities, sporting and otherwise, are essential support for all those living with diabetes. Athletes, coaches , sports organizations and, why not, fans, can collaborate to create an inclusive, educational and psychological support environment for people with this chronic disease. Physical activity helps to overcome prejudices or fears related to the disease. Through collaboration and awareness, we can work together to improve the quality of life of those who face the daily challenge of this pathology.”