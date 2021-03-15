The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 37,969 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided to date to 6,578,881 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 66.52 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.