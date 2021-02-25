The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 195,866 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,025 new cases of the virus.

The Ministry also announced the death of 18 people from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1182 cases.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 4,678 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 375,59 cases.





