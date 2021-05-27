‌ In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and their isolation, the Ministry announced that 225,957 new examinations have been conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society Using the best and latest medical examination technology.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,167 new cases of Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 563,215 cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of 3 cases due to the implications of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,664 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, and called upon community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

At the same time, the Ministry announced that 2,137 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have recovered and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 543,023 cases.





