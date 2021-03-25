In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolating them, the Ministry announced that 235,564 thousand new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using better And the latest medical examination technology.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 2043 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 448,637 thousand cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of 10 infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1466 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,200 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total of recovery cases to 431,773 thousand cases.





