Two hundred million euros destined for healthcare companies and hospitals to deal with the expensive bills. Among the extraordinary measures in favor of the regions and local authorities included in the decree-law 50 of 17 May 2022, article 40 provides for the year 2022 to increase the level of current financing of the health service to which the State contributes by 200 million euros ‘in order to contribute to the higher costs for NHS entities caused by the increase in the prices of energy sources’.