In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and isolating them .. The Ministry announced that 193,693 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on categories Different in society using the best and latest medical examination technology.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,961 new cases of infection with the Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, and thus the total number of registered cases is 518,262 cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of 4 cases due to the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,584 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, and called upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced that 1,803 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have cured and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, with a total of 498,943 cases of recovery.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

