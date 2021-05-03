‌ In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those in contact with them and isolating them, the Ministry announced that 156,940 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1772 new cases of the new Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total of registered cases to 525,567 cases. ‌

The Ministry also announced the death of 3 cases due to the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1596 cases. ‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry also announced that 1,769 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have recovered and fully recovered from its symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cases to 506020 cases.