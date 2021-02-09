In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country; With the aim of early detection and counting the new cases infected with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) and their contacts and isolating them, the Ministry announced that 165,796 new examinations have been conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 3,310 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total of registered cases to 332,603 ​​cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 17 infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 947 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,368 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cure cases to 313,060 cases.