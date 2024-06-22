Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 13:06

Data from the Ministry of Health show that 94% of Brazilian municipalities expressed interest in participating in the Census of Basic Health Units (UBS). In addition to cities in Rio Grande do Sul, which will have different deadlines for adhesion and completion due to the floods that affected the state, 125 municipalities in other states have not yet joined the survey.

In a note, the ministry assesses that the high adherence marks the resumption of diagnosis of this type of service after 12 years. Cities that have not yet participated can express interest through the membership module in the Management APS system, available on e-Manager platformuntil July 31st.

The census proposal is to improve the National Primary Care Policy (Pnab) and strengthen primary care investment programs, ensuring adequate and qualified monitoring in the Unified Health System (SUS). “The initiative aims to identify the demands and challenges faced by UBS workers and local managers and guide solutions to the main bottlenecks that hinder access, quality and completeness of the services provided”.

Understand

Through the census, the federal government intends to collect data regarding the composition of health teams, infrastructure conditions, digital health, access to diagnostic methods and medicines. The survey also includes oral health, the actions of community health agents and coordination of care integrated into the care network.

With approximately 50 thousand UBSs operating in the country, the census will be carried out using an online questionnaire on the e-Gestor AB platform. The mobilization for data collection has the support of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

The survey was developed through four national workshops and a National Assessment Seminar, which included the participation of entities such as the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), the National Health Council (CNS) and the Pan-American Organization. Americana da Saúde (Opas).

Participation in the census is voluntary and the municipality’s participation is not linked to financial incentives. The ministry highlights, however, that adherence is essential to achieve a solid base of information. “The UBSs that participate will be at the forefront of the national effort to raise the standard of health care in the SUS, promoting a healthier and more equitable future for everyone in Brazil.”