Genoa – The Liguria regional council has allocated eleven million and 700 thousand euros to break down the waiting lists. Of the total funding, nine million will be allocated to Alisa and used for increase the performance of diagnostic imaging with accredited private individuals and 2.7 million will be allocated to the ‘Alma Mater’ facility in La Spezia to increase general surgical, ophthalmological and orthopedic activities.

“The target

Subscribe to read too