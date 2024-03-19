The Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that 102 children regained their ability to hear, within six years, at a cost amounting to 15 million and 300 thousand dirhams, as part of the “Help Me to Hear” initiative, which the Ministry launched to treat non-citizen children with hearing loss.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for Public Health, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, explained that the initiative launched by the Ministry in 2018 benefited children of different nationalities residing in the country, noting that one shell costs about 150 thousand dirhams, in addition to an accompanying rehabilitation program. For operations.

Al-Rand stressed that this initiative is the first of its kind in the region, and was launched as an embodiment of the UAE’s humanitarian vision, and a reflection of its global approach to giving and benevolence, with the aim of making hearing-impaired children of all nationalities happy, helping them save the costs of operations and hearing implants for free, and reintegrating them into society. .

He stated that the “Help Me to Hear” initiative is one of the qualitative humanitarian initiatives launched by the Ministry, in cooperation with its strategic partners, to help residents of the country with limited income, whose families cannot afford the expenses of treating hearing loss, pointing out that the initiative is continuing, and is ready to help. More children with hearing loss, within the framework of the UAE’s vision and approach, which are based on noble human values ​​and providing a helping hand to those in need of all nationalities, which has changed the course of their lives, enabling them to hear, communicate and develop like their peers, and integrate effectively into society.

Dr. Al-Rand pointed out that all operations are carried out in the ear, nose and throat department at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, in cooperation with a group of specialist surgeons and doctors from within the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in cooperation with one of the international companies that produce hearing implants, the “Red Crescent” and many associations. Charitable organizations in the country, in accordance with the strategy of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to achieve sustainable health for the UAE community, in accordance with the highest international standards.