Ten starred chefs in the kitchen, for research on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. The third edition of Ten – Terrasini Event Night took place last night in Terrasini (Pa), a charity event that combines science and haute cuisine, in support of the Amici association (Association of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases). Called together by chef Giuseppe Costa, from the 1 Michelin star restaurant ‘Il Bavaglino’ in Terrasini and organizer of the event, the chefs who arrived from all over Italy proposed dishes that are a synthesis of their cuisine, expertly contaminated by the flavors of the land that hosts them. Tasting of typical products and starred recipes, with unusual ingredients and daring combinations, almost always successful. A special menu to raise funds for Amici, but also to shine the spotlight on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases – from which around 270,000 Italians suffer – and demonstrate that even starred cuisine can be adapted to the nutritional needs of Mici patients.

“For those suffering from ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, nutrition plays a crucial role – underlines Salvo Leone, general director of Amici Italia – Chronic inflammation of the intestine causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue Adopting an appropriate diet can make the difference between well-being and discomfort: food choices can directly influence the symptoms and quality of life of patients, who must be supported and guided in knowing how to choose the foods to prefer or avoid in the different phases of illness – he explains – during exacerbations and in periods of remission. These are diseases that can be treated with a combination of medical therapies, lifestyle changes and adequate dietary strategies, therefore an evaluation of the nutritional status and support for the correct dietary indications are essential. A well-designed nutritional plan can in fact promote recovery and help prevent nutritional deficiencies, which are unfortunately common in patients.”

“It was a beautiful evening of solidarity, despite the rain – comments chef Conte – a moment of conviviality to support research on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, in particular for younger patients”. In 1 in 4 cases, those who suffer from Mici are children or adolescents. This year Costa wanted in Terrasini nine chefs awarded the ‘green star’ by the Michelin Guide, which rewards the sustainability of production and preparations. Participating in the star dinner were Davide Guidara, I Tenerumi, Vulcano (Me); Marina Caruso, Signum, Salina (Me); Juan Quintero, Borgo San Felice, Castelnuovo Berardenga (Si); Francesco Stara, Fradis Minoris, Pula (Ca); Marco Rispo, Le Trabe, Paestum (Sa); Marco Bottega, Aminta Resort, Genazzano (Rm); Lorenzo Vecchia, Alas, Bologna; Piergiorgio Siviero, Lazzaro 1915, Pontelongo (Pd); Riccardo Scalvinoni, of the ‘Il ColmeGo’ restaurant in Rodengo Saiano (Bs).