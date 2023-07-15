The inability to look ahead to plan the future, the absence of energy, the mood collapsing and unable to recover, the sense of helplessness and loneliness that leads to withdraw without being able to ask for help. It is the suffering of mothers with post-natal depression, the condition that according to the first news would be at the origin of the tragedy of Voghera, in the Pavia area, where a forty-year-old woman strangled her one-year-old son early yesterday morning.

A disease of the soul that affects “approximately 10-15% of new mothers” and which, “if not recognized and treated, in 50% of cases can be present 6 months after giving birth and in 20-25% after a year”. This is explained by Enrico Zanalda, president of the Italian Society of Forensic Psychiatry (Sipf), who describes a symptomatology “generally more acute upon awakening, when one perceives the contrast between another day that begins and an inner state crystallized on negativity and on the conviction of not to be able to live a new day”.

“Postpartum depression generally occurs in the 3 months following childbirth and is often a full-fledged major depression,” Zanalda points out. Therefore different from the so-called baby blues, or “a condition of irritability-emotional instability that affects 70-80% of women in the days following childbirth”. A malaise that “lasts one or 2 weeks and resolves spontaneously, so it is not considered a pathological condition”.

But what are the ‘spy’ signals to monitor? “The characteristic symptoms of great alarm are the lack of planning for the future and the inability to ask for help. Feelings of guilt, depressed mood with the characteristic symptoms of lack of energy and lack of pleasure, crying spells, feelings of hopelessness, anxiety and insomnia,” lists the psychiatrist. How do you fall off this abyss? Why? “Like all great changes – analyzes the Sipf president – the birth of a child, especially the first”, even if long desired and sought after, “is a moment of great transition and challenge for the mother. Even great joy is a considerable stress and, if the new mother is an emotionally fragile person, it is more difficult to manage”.

“Motherhood involves significant physical, mental and role changes – observes Zanalda – and can put a strain on a woman’s resilience. In addition to physical and biological changes, including hormonal fluctuations, the stress associated with motherhood is determined by the challenge in “adapt to the new role, including the difficulties caused by the responsibility of caring for the newborn. Then there are pathological conditions that arise at the time of birth or in the following 3 months, such as peripartum psychosis or precisely postpartum depression. To intercept these pathologies health professionals in the sector (midwives, gynecologists, paediatricians, etc.) are sensitized and we know how fundamental it is – warns the specialist – to promptly provide professional support to mothers who suffer from it”.