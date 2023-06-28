(Adnkronos) – In Italy over a third of the population, 36.4% (about 18 million 450 thousand people), admitted to having practiced gambling at least once in the previous 12 months. Of these, 8.3% (about 1.5 million) were identified as problem gamblers. This is what emerged from a survey conducted by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) in 2018, recalled on the occasion of the publication of the map of the centers of the National Health Service dedicated to the treatment of gambling disorders, 163 of those surveyed.

