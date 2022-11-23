High-calorie diet, little movement. Result: in Italy almost one in 3 children is overweight, according to data from the ‘Okkio alla salute’ surveillance coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health, which is launching a social media campaign aimed at school-age children to improve the lifestyles of the very young and their families. ‘Health is built from small’ is the title and message of the initiative, promoted by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (Cnapps) of the ISS and by the Irccs maternal and child Burlo Garofolo of Trieste, and funded by the Ministry of Health as part of the ‘Gaining Health’ project of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM).

The campaign – informs the ISS – provides for the social dissemination, in appointments scheduled every 10-15 days, of 9 videos, 74 information pills, 3 infographics and 2 video overviews on nutrition, physical activity, sedentary lifestyle and excess weight, and 9 information sheets with insights on breakfast (one child out of 10 does not eat it and almost 4 out of 10 makes it wrong), active mobility (only one child out of 4 goes to school on foot or by bicycle), snacks (more than half of children eat it too abundant in the middle of the morning), motor activity at school (almost half of the classes do not do the recommended 2 hours of physical exercise), correct nutrition (29% of the children are ‘XL’), consumption of fruit and vegetables (one child out of 4 do not consume them every day), movement (one out of 5 children does not do it every day), water consumption (one out of 4 children drinks sugary and fizzy drinks every day) and sedentary lifestyle (almost half of children spend more than 2 hours in front of TV or video games, tablets and mobile phones).

Being overweight “is often related to a lifestyle that combines too many calories and a low level of physical activity – says Giovanni Capelli, director of Cnapps – Reflecting on these aspects is therefore essential to promote health and well-being of the whole family. Indeed, we know that the living environment can facilitate and promote health: school, work, the community can offer opportunities to make healthy choices, but it is also up to us to find them. When we choose behavior in favor of health in the family, we can become a positive example for our children. On the other hand, the habits acquired in the years of growth are those that tend to be maintained even as adults”. As the slogan of the campaign states, in fact, “health is built from children”.