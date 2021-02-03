In France, 3.8 million people have cancer. In 2018, the disease caused the death of 157,000 patients and 382,000 new cases were identified. Yet 40% (230,000) of these new cases would be preventable, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). This February 4, Emmanuel Macron will present the ten-year national strategy to fight cancer. The president has planned to go for the occasion to the Gustave-Roussy Institute in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), the leading center for the fight against cancer in Europe. The ambition: “Go faster, further. “ Objectives: reduce the number of preventable cancers by 60,000 per year by 2040. But also carry out 1 million additional screenings by 2025 and reduce from two to a third the proportion of patients who suffer from sequelae five years after treatment.

Four main lines of action

To finance this ambition, the government will allocate an envelope of 1.7 billion euros, an increase of 20% compared to the previous plan. Half of this increase will go to research, which should “To be improved and continued”, we say to the government. Research in screening, but also in understanding cancer, and continued investment in genomic medicine and artificial intelligence. Finally, this new cancer plan intends to develop better fluidity between basic research and clinical research, notably allowing more precise screening capacity. It is also about creating links between education, prevention and screening.

This ten-year plan is based on four main lines of action. First, to avoid getting into the disease, with an acceleration of prevention and screening programs. Reducing smoking is a top priority, with the ambition to reach the first tobacco-free generation by 2032. As a reminder, smoking is the cause of 45,000 deaths per year. Then, the fight against alcoholism (16,000 deaths per year, more than 40,000 cancers per year attributable to alcohol), the second preventable risk factor. The national alcohol risk prevention program will be strengthened.

Slower diagnostics

More generally, it is a question of screening faster and better, whereas, for example, 7 out of 10 people having to undergo colorectal screening do not do so. The fight against the reduction of sequelae and that against cancers with a poor prognosis are two of the other two main areas. Finally, it is about ensuring that advances in medicine and research benefit everyone.

The Covid has shown how much the health crisis has accentuated social inequalities. This new strategy should also take into account a reality: the two confinements have considerably slowed down cancer diagnoses – the number of new diagnoses fell by 23.3% in 2020 – and the care of patients. When we know that, for each month of delay in diagnosis, mortality should increase by 6% in the years to come, we must expect excess mortality. What perhaps to counterbalance the forecasts of this new ten-year strategy.