Healing Tip The trotting season starts in Seinäjoki: Liiinan Liekki becomes the surprise of the round

International departure favorites include Heavy Sound and Vernissage Grif.

Sure the sign of the spring is the start of the big races. The biggest favorites of the first international start of the year (destination 6) are Heavy Sound and Vernissage Grif from abroad, which HS also trusts.

The opening target is a flat mare. The uplifting Club Nord Elit is an alternative to the idea. The line doesn’t have the toughest race rails and the starting point favors. Especially from the bow, the season opening post is in the fork.

HVTuur (item 7) has a tremendous rhythm change ability, as long as the stallion gets a favorable trip. The prognosis for these starting pits is good, so let’s grab it Iikka Nurmonen another spike from the drive.

The surprise of the round could be Liina’s Flame (item 5). The last day was ruined in the starting bag, but the performance after that was tough. Trotting a mare is dangerous.

Toto75 Round 15 Seinäjoki, HS’s tip system:

1st exit: 2 (3.10)

2nd start: 2,9,7 (5,6)

3rd output: 3,13,16,10,8,1,12,15 (2,7)

4th exit: 2,1,7,5 (6.3)

Start 5: 3,13,5,15 (2,12)

6th Departure: 4.1 (6.7)

7th Departure: 9 (2.8)

EUR 38.40. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (April 17) at 3 p.m.