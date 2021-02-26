Healing Tip Thai Profit seals the horse line – the return to the gold standard is near in Teivo

In addition to Thai Profit, Quartam De Victor is also worth quoting in the games.

26.2. 18:43

Great in the face of a competitor Kimmo Aholan stable Thai Profit is HS’s sure line to finish. In Pori, the run of the rune was broken, but little of it. The starting point was the black of the night, so the letter had to start far behind the scenes. Despite a good finish, only sixth place remained.

In Teivo, the stations are on the side. From the number one track, the return to the gold standard is close.

The battle pair of the opening target is Listas Tequila – Ridgehead Laurette. We believe in the latter, and we sweep it as a spike. Marita Kiisken a hard-working nurse seeks a third consecutive profit. In Mikkeli, it escaped right onto the horizon.

Antti Veteläinen is one of the rising nutrition coaches. The Quartam De Victor (item 3) he puts is worth quoting in the games. Last in Teivo, the rune galloped into the top spot in the midst of its wild rage.

Toto75 Round 8 Tampere, HS’s tip system:

1st departure: 4 (5.1)

2nd exit: 9.13 (2.5)

3rd output: 14,12,2,5,9,7,15,6 (16,10)

4th output: 1,5,2,10,4,6,9,8 (3,11)

5th Departure: 8.1 (12.2)

Exit 6: 9,3,4,1 (6,2)

7th Departure: 1 (2,3)

EUR 51.20. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (February 27) at 3 p.m.