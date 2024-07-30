Lucio Presta had arrived at the emergency room with a red code following the tractor accident that had caused him to fracture his humerus and three ribs. Updates on his health status

The serious accident involving the well-known television personality dates back to last May Lucio Presta while he was in the countryside. The well-known manager was on board his tractor when, after accidentally falling from the vehicle, he was run over by it. He was immediately rushed to the hospital with a red code: the diagnosis, which could have been fatally more serious, was a fracture of the humerus and three ribs. Since then, his wife Paola Perego has always been faithful at his side.

Lucio Presta updates on his health status

Some time ago, she had given reassurances about her husband’s gradual recovery. Now, however, Presta himself is speaking, through a post published on X.

A decision taken first and foremost to thank the entire team of doctors who helped him in the most difficult moments and who are still following him in his recovery process. In the statement, the manager reveals some unpublished details regarding the accident and updates the web audience on his current health conditions.

Lucio Presta’s message

Through a post published on the web, the manager tells of that fateful May 31st when he was in his residence in the countryside, busy working on a tractor. The sudden loss of control of the vehicle made him end up inside a ravine, overwhelmed by the vehicle he was driving:

“While I was working on a mechanical vehicle on my small country estate, I lost control of the vehicle and fell down a cliff, rolling downhill and was hit by the vehicle which then continued its downward slide”.

Immediately after the accident, Presta was accompanied by a friend to the hospital, without waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Hospitalized in red code, the manager says he suffered several fractures:

“I did not stay still, I did not wait for help to be transported safely by a vehicle suitable for this task, I therefore went in precarious conditions to the hospital, where I was immediately admitted with a red code for the assessment of the damage reported. After the tests, it was revealed that 3 ribs were broken and that the trochine and subscapularis were broken, as well as a fractured humerus”.

Updates on the current state of health

Lucio Presta, now several months after the accident, reveals that he is still going through a period of convalescence and recovery:

“Total recovery is still a long road, but I felt the need to thank all those who contributed in the emergency, in the post-operative hospitalization and in the recovery treatment of functionality”.

Certainly a challenging period for the married couple who, despite the adversities, have managed to remain more united than ever.