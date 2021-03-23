The Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad is violently shaken, torch in hand, to expel the demons that in theory plague his patient, a young woman suffering from back pains, in a mountainous area of ​​central Sri Lanka.

Before the coronavirus, this type of superstitious practices against evil spirits causing pain or bad luck were already common in the island nation, mostly Buddhist.

But with the arrival of the pandemic the sessions have multiplied, and also the appearance of new unscrupulous healers.

Demons and sacrifices

The exorcism takes place in the town of Sirimalwatte, in the province of Kandy, and the scene has been meticulously prepared by the exorcist and his assistants: meat, fish and cooked eggs lie on a table next to a bottle of a well-known local liquor. like arrack, a cigarette and a cheap cigar.

Prasad saves in a corner a rooster and a swordIn case the devil feels like a fresh sacrifice, and in order not to enrage the spirits, those present have been following a vegetarian diet for a week.

Around eight o’clock in the afternoon, 21-year-old Prasad lights a lamp with oil used to fry the meat.

27-year-old Udeshika Wickremaratne walks in and the exorcist begins to turn his head frantically.

Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, the exorcist. Photo: EFE

The gurunnase, as exorcists are known in Sri Lanka, he claims to be unaware of what happened during a session in which he finally shed blood from the cockscomb. The young woman, for her part, explains that she felt a weight leave her body.

Wickremaratne didn’t believe in exorcisms, she explains, until severe back pain forced her to visit various conventional doctors without finding relief.

“The back pain was unbearable, I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” he explains.

One day her husband suggested that she go to Prasad for help. “He asked me if my back hurt. I don’t know how he knew, we hadn’t said anything to him yet,” the young woman recalls.

Tharindu Kavinda Prasad with a rooster ready for a ritual. Photo: EFE

Diagnosis? An evil spirit it was causing the pain and needed to be expelled from her body. The date of the exorcism was set that same day.

Today, Wickremaratne claims to be completely cured.

Healers and charlatans

Not all rituals end so well. On February 27, during an exorcism in the city of Delgoda, near the capital, a nine-year-old girl was beaten during hours to death. His mother and the person who officiated the ceremony were arrested.

These exorcisms have also become a juicy business in the island nation, with prices ranging from 600 rupees (about $ 3) to 60,000 (around $ 300), more than the average monthly salary.

W. Kumari, 53, of the southern district of Ratnapura, explains that he paid Rs 50,000 for a ritual to expel thirteen demons that in theory they were staying at his house. He no longer believes in this type of exorcism, he admits, after not noticing any change.

Offerings during an exorcism. Photo: EFE

Prasad, who attributes the power to connect with the gods and drive ghosts away to the spirit of his grandfather who died in 2012, blames this loss of faith on a good percentage of charlatans who have turned exorcisms into a business.

Like his ancestor, the young man is dedicated to traditional medicine and claims to have cast out hundreds of demons.

“We need this practice because there is invisible powers that make people sick “, he emphasizes.

Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, is dedicated to traditional medicine and claims to have cast out hundreds of demons. Photo: EFE

Beyond the field of evil eyes and spirits, anthropology professor Praneeth Abyesundara, from Sri Jayewardenepura University in Colombo, points out that this is a tradition with deep roots in Sri Lankan culture.

“Rituals have always been celebrated in Sri Lanka. They are a part of our local medical and cultural practices, but these ceremonies are rarely harmful or cause death,” he explains.

These are therapeutic ceremonies spread among the different religions of the island, from the Muslim, Hindu or Christian minorities to the Buddhist majority, and in which the entire town sometimes participates and gives a feeling of protection.

The author is a journalist for EFE

