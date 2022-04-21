Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping (right) at a meeting in Beijing in February; a commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP / Klaus Haag

Vladimir Putin and his Chinese ally Xi Jingping believed they were on the winning side with their autocratic systems. But recent developments show that the strengths of democracies outweigh them. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

In the world, the rule of democracies is coming to an end. They are weak and cumbersome in their majority finding and citizen participation processes and ultimately have nothing to oppose the tightly controlled autocracies a la Beijing and Moscow, as the sparrows whistled from the roofs recently. But the year 2022 has so far given plenty of reason to doubt the superiority of the guided systems: In the Kremlin, warlord Putin is bombing his Russia back to the 1990s and demoting his country, which is itself rich in natural resources, to a new Chinese colony. And in the Far East, the giant empire of the red tangerine is about to be overwhelmed by a tiny virus. As the West emerges from the pandemic, China is reeling under the weight of ever-tougher lockdowns. In Shanghai, people have run out of food and medicine, and even the security apparatus and the ubiquitous censorship are no longer able to suppress the emerging protests.

But the wishes of the population are irrelevant in China. There, President Xi is aiming for his third term as party leader at the Communist Party Congress in the fall. Xi is the party, and they are always right. The boast of having handled Corona better than the West has long been at the center of Beijing’s propaganda. Admitting a mistake that would have to initiate the necessary course correction is unthinkable. In Shanghai and elsewhere, people therefore remain hostage to the system, which is characterized by control mania in the private sphere and loudmouthing at the state level.

Democracies based on citizen participation, a market economy and competition are better at raising the wealth of knowledge and new information that creates wealth than systems that are at the mercy of the cleverness – or the hubris – of individual leaders. War cronies Putin and Xi are painfully learning this lesson right now.