Home page world

divide

An Eastern Alb alliance is now mobilizing against the Monday walks (the photo shows such a walk in Aalen). © Giers, Oliver / SDZ

An alliance turns to the “silent majority” – the supposed freedom struggle of the “strollers” is “disguised egoism”, according to the initiators.

more on the subject Headwind for the Monday strollers in the Ostalbkreis

Now there is also an initiative in the Ostalb district that is directed against the so-called “Monday walks” criticizing corona measures. Under the motto “For a solidarity with one another in the Ostalb district instead of selfish Corona“ walks ”, four organizations have come together and launched an Ostalb petition. Actions and rallies are also planned. The group of initiators includes the alliances against racism in Aalen and Schwäbisch Gmünd as well as the women’s initiative and the youth culture initiative in Schwäbisch Gmünd. The Swabian Post reveals more about the idea of ​​the alliance*.

Note: The article is behind the payment barrier. *Swabian Post is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.