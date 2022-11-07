PostNL suffered a gross loss of 20 million euros in the months between July and September of this year. This is evident from Monday’s announcement quarterly figures. The postal and parcel company already issued a profit warning in October. Due to high inflation and low consumer confidence, the largest postal company in the Netherlands saw a decline in the number of mail items delivered.

Last year, the company recorded a positive result of 23 million euros in the same period. Turnover in the third quarter of this year amounted to 709 million euros, a decrease of 3 percent compared to the same quarter last year. In addition to inflation and declining consumer confidence, the company is also faced with rising personnel costs. In August, the company announced that it would offer about a thousand mail deliverers a permanent contract.

PostNL top woman Herna Verhagen speaks in response to the figures of “headwinds”, which she expects to continue in the coming period. According to the top woman, the current fourth quarter will be the “strongest quarter” of the year. Many Dutch people are expected to call on PostNL during the holidays to send Christmas cards, among other things.

It had been clear for some time that PostNL was in dire straits after the first two years of the corona pandemic, in which the company took advantage of the fact that people sent more packages. To cover the costs, the stamp price will increase from 1 January: from 0.96 cents to 1.01 euros.