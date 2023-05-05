This is just a quick reminder that Sony will be dropping its PlayStation Plus Collection next week. So, this is your last chance to get your hands on some PS4 classics such as Bloodborne, Until Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End before the collection is disbanded for good.

The PlayStation Plus Collection was introduced back in 2020 as a curated selection of great PS4 games that PlayStation 5 owners would be able to download and play on their new generation consoles.

Until Dawn’s launch trailer.

However, on 9th May, the following 19 PS4 games will be removed from PS Plus, as Sony is removing the collection from its service.

Batman: Arkham Knight

battle field 1

bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombie’s Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

days gone

Detroit: Become Human

fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

god of war

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat-X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

till dawn

Persona 5 was once part of this list, but was removed from the collection last year.

So, once again, the above titles will not be available via Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection from May 9th, 2023. Given that we have a long weekend coming up, now is the time to snap yourself up some great games as part of the PS Plus Collection’s last hurrah.

Has anything taken your fancy?