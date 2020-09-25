In recent weeks we have talked about dice, their different types, the distribution of the numbers on their faces and the probabilities that come into play (pun intended) when rolling a pair of dice at a time.

As we saw, along with the lifelong cubic dice, with faces numbered from 1 to 6, atypical cubic dice have emerged, such as Sicherman’s, and polyhedral dice with 4, 8, 12, 20 … faces, which have proliferated due to to the rise of role-playing games. And, since always, the traditional coin that is thrown into the air to decide something “heads or tails” has served as a two-sided dice.

But in reality a coin has three “faces”: the obverse, the reverse and the edge. In practice, the probability of a coin falling on edge is negligible; but not in theory. Under ideal conditions (perfectly horizontal and smooth ground, absence of vibrations and micro-air currents), a coin of conventional dimensions could fall on the order of one in 10,000 times, although in the real world it is practically impossible.

Obviously, the probability of a coin falling on edge would increase if the coins were thicker. A 1 euro coin is 23.25 millimeters in diameter and 2.125 millimeters thick, and this ratio of approximately 10 to 1 is typical for commonly used coins. How thick should a 1 euro coin be so that the probability that it would fall off edge was not negligible?

Our regular commentator Luca Tanganelli goes a step further and wonders how thick a coin should be, in relation to its diameter, so that the probability of getting “edge” is equivalent to that of taking heads or tails (thus the “ fat coin ”could serve as a three-sided die). It would be naive to think that for this, it would be enough for the lateral surface of the cylinder-coin to be equal to that of its bases, because even in a polyhedral die with unequal faces, the probability is not proportional to the surface. It is not a purely geometric question, but a complex physics problem.

A Fermian solution

As I commented in his day when speaking of the “Fermi problems”, the great Italian physicist was famous for his ability to arrive at very approximate solutions from insufficient data, and he used to stimulate the creativity of his students by inviting them to do the same. For example, on one occasion he asked them to make a reasonable estimate of how many piano tuners there were in Chicago.

Applying the “Fermi method” to the big coin problem, we can start from the evidence that a cylinder whose height is twice its diameter would rarely land on its feet when thrown into the air. Therefore, the thickness-diameter relationship of the coin with equiprobable edge must be, in principle, between 1/10 (conventional coin that never falls on edge) and 2/1 (cylinder that almost always falls on edge), therefore that a first approximation could be the coin-cylinder of ratio 1/1.

In fact, by gluing eight 5 cent coins together, I have made a “fat coin” with a thickness-diameter ratio of 3/4 (and a lateral surface three times that of each face), and by repeatedly tossing I obtain a proportion with edges similar to that of faces and crosses. I invite my astute readers to repeat the experiment with an increasing number of coins stuck together, and to draw their own conclusions.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn maths’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

