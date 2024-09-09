Mexico City.- With the appointments of Major General with a Diploma in the General Staff, Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, as future head of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), and Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles as head of the Navy Secretariat (Semar), the employers’ sector urged both to offer protection and stability in Mexico.

“These appointments take place in a context of great importance for national security, and we hope that both incumbents will carry out their duties with a clear objective of strengthening the protection and stability of the country,” the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) said in a statement.

In this regard, the business organization urged the promotion of an open and constructive dialogue between the different political, social and business forces to improve security conditions in the country. It stressed that the security environment presents pressing challenges that require priority attention, and that it is essential that the Armed Forces focus on their task of safeguarding the sovereignty and well-being of the population.

“At Coparmex we reiterate our willingness to collaborate with the authorities in building a safer Mexico, where strengthening public security and investment in strategic infrastructure go hand in hand to promote economic development and social stability,” he said.

He pointed out that in the case of Admiral Morales Ángeles, his experience as general director of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec during the current Administration stands out. Meanwhile, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo has an outstanding career within the Armed Forces. He pointed out that his experience includes having commanded multiple regiments as lieutenant colonel. Where he has represented Mexico as military attaché in the embassies of Germany and Poland, which has given him an international vision on security challenges. “It is time to promote a stronger Mexico, where respect for the rule of law and institutional collaboration are fundamental pillars to face the security challenges in the coming years. Let us work together for a Mexico at peace,” concluded Coparmex.