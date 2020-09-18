The heads of the East German states of Germany spoke in favor of the completion of the Nord Stream-2 project, the newspaper reported Der spiegel September 18.

“The heads of government and government of the East German states discussed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in the Baltic Sea. It was found that it is of great importance for Germany and many European countries, ensuring the energy supply of the future, ”reads the minutes of the meeting of the heads of six regions in Berlin.

Completion of the project is called “expedient and correct” in the message.

The ruling burgomaster of Berlin, Michael Müller, who is now chairing the conference of heads of East German states, said that it is necessary to pay attention to what consequences the withdrawal from this project would have. “Here the prime ministers are unanimous in the opinion that they would be significant, primarily for energy supply,” she said.

Earlier on September 18, the Bundestag refused to vote on the Greens’ proposal to stop the Nord Stream 2 energy project. The initiative, which was submitted to the German parliament by the “Green” faction, without presenting arguments and justifications, was transferred to the profile committee.

On the eve, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed confidence in the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Prior to that, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov also said that the project would withstand the pressure that the West exerts on the project against the background of the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny.

Last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for a revision of the position on Nord Stream 2 amid the situation with Navalny.

On September 11, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin admits a halt in the construction of the gas pipeline as a reaction to the incident with Navalny, but the decision will depend on Russia.

Alexei Navalny felt unwell on August 20 during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in Omsk, and then taken to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. On September 2, the German authorities said they had found traces of Novichok poisoning in Navalny’s body. At the same time, analyzes of the blogger in Russia showed the absence of toxic substances.

Against the background of this event, calls were made in the EU member states and the United States to impose new sanctions against Moscow or abandon Nord Stream 2.