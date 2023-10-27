SEven the Romans used coins to decide. Children shouted “Capita aut navia” (head or ship) when they threw denarii into the air during play, reports the late Roman scholar Macrobius in the early 5th century. This shows the antiquity of this lottery method, as the head of the god Saturn was depicted on one side of old bronze coins and the ship with which Saturn came to Latium after losing out to Jupiter on the other. Such coins were actually in circulation in the Republican period, half a millennium before Macrobius.

For so long people have thought that a coin toss was a fair thing. And today, such throws are sometimes involved in chains of events with results that mean a lot to many people emotionally and sometimes also materially – for example, when they decide which soccer team gets to start the first half on which half of the field. Why not? A piece of money like this has two sides on which it can normally land. If you throw it into the air, then the probability that one side will be facing up after landing should be exactly 50 percent – regardless of how the coin was oriented before a thumb catapulted it into the air.

The coin is fair, but the toss is not.

But that’s not true. A team of researchers led by František Bartoš from the University of Amsterdam have now published in the “Journal of American Statistical Association” submitted a study, which has been available as a preprint since October 10th and according to which a tossed coin has a 50.8 percent chance of landing on the side that was facing up before the toss. They determined this through a total of 350,757 tosses, carried out by 48 of the 51 co-authors of the study using 46 types of coins of different currencies and denominations. 178,078 or 50.8 percent of the throws showed the previously noted starting side after their throw.

The result is statistically significant and the researchers were able to rule out that there was any bias in the distribution of materials in the coins: If one ignores which side was facing up before the toss, 175,420 of the 350,757 tosses resulted in the result “heads”. That’s 50.0 percent. So the coins themselves were fair. Just not the throws.







The side that is initially on top has more time in the air

The result is counterintuitive, but not entirely unexpected. From a fundamental point of view, coin tosses are not something that could demonstrate real randomness anyway. Because legal tender is not quantum objects. The physics of a flying coin rotating on its own axis is generally described solely by classical Newtonian mechanics, and its equations are entirely deterministic. The results of the throw only appear to be coincidental because initial conditions, such as the exact posture and spatial position of the flicking thumb or the force with which it accelerates the coin, show tiny but kinematically significant differences from throw to throw that no human can control.