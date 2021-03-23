For a few years now, every summer in Girona the arrival of a Manchester City player is expected. Not in vain are they part of the same business group (City Football Group) and that relationship nurtures the Catalan club’s squad. This course four footballers arrived from Manchester (Muric, Pablo Moreno, Nahuel Bustos and Yan Couto) and their participation is being uneven. Its performance as well.

The one who has performed the least, in fact he is no longer in the club, is Muric. The goalkeeper arrived in Girona to fight Juan Carlos for the position and was a starter in the first two days of the League, but once Francisco bet on the Spanish, history is over. The performance of Juan Carlos is being remarkable, far superior to that of Muric, who asked to leave in winter. From the club they did not put any impediment to him either.

Yan Couto, for his part, did not start the course well either. With sporadic appearances, with a few minutes and when the need forced Francisco to line him up. But his situation has taken a 180-degree turn in three games. Specifically, since the Girona coach opted for a lane scheme. The Brazilian fits perfectly in a right wing with more travel and has added three games as a starter in which he has scored a goal and has given an assist.

The cases of Bustos and Moreno, although different, have points in common. Both are forwards and both are far from the performance expected of them. It is not so accused in the case of Moreno, who has scored, has played good games (against Espanyol for example) and has had a performance commensurate with his young age. On the other hand, in the case of Bustos, his background is poorer. They are already 650 minutes in which he has not managed to score a single goal, with actions that often despair his fans. In addition, it must be remembered that Bustos is the footballer who came with the most poster and that he should be an important piece of this Girona.