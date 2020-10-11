One of the businesses that works best for Shanta is making people feel uncomfortable. This is especially easy for him to do. All you have to do is stand in front of someone and stare at them for a few seconds. Although she has spent half an hour carefully applying makeup in front of the mirror, wearing a colorful sari, and covering her head with the hijab of Muslim women, most of the Bangladeshi population sees her as a man.

“That duality makes them afraid, so they give us a few takas (the Bangladeshi currency) to go away,” he says with an evil smile. For those who resist opening the wallet and shy away from looking the other way, Shanta has a strategy that rarely fails: hug them. “We live in a traditional society with a great religious influence. Nobody wants to be embarrassed in public, ”he says shortly after an embarrassed young couple has given him a ticket to leave them alone.

Biologically speaking, Shanta is a man. But she defines herself as ‘hijra’, the most important transgender and intersex collective in South Asia. “Now they call us the ‘third sex,'” she explains with a shrug as she counts the money she has raised with a couple of friends in a crowded park in the capital, Dhaka. It may seem like an easy way to earn a living, but life for Shanta, in her early thirties, is anything but easy.

“I think I was a normal boy until I was seven years old, more or less. Then I began to speak in a child’s voice. The teachers beat me with a stick and pulled hard on my ears to make me stop doing it, but there came a time when I no longer even knew how. Even when I wanted to speak in a deep voice, it came out high-pitched, “she recalls in the small room she shares with another ‘hijra’ in a poor downtown neighborhood.

Shanta was raped in Dhaka when she was 13 years old. He plunged into a spiral of abuse, discrimination and prostitution



Shanta’s gestures became effeminate and, embarrassed, her father decided to lock her up at home. «I escaped and ended up in the street, where some men followed me and complimented me. I had not yet discovered sexuality. Shanta was raped when she was 13 years old. From there, he plunged into a spiral of abuse and discrimination.. «At 15 I got a job in a workshop. The male colleagues made obscene jokes, and one ended up raping me again. He told his friends about it and began to blackmail me: either I would sleep with them or they would tell the boss that I am a ‘hijra’, ”he says. It was then that he decided to prostitute himself. “I thought that if they are going to rape me, at least they pay for it,” he says.

Despite the fact that Shanta did her best to lead a double life, as a man by day and as a woman by night, the latter was imposing herself on hit of social rejection: she was kicked out of the workshop, denied a job as a cleaner in a hospital “because she was different”, and in a job interview the head of human resources began to masturbate in front of her. Now, he lives in a filthy apartment with two other ‘hijras’. “Nobody wants to rent us something better even when we have money,” they lament.

All three share similar stories. “The Constitution says that we are all equal and prohibits discrimination based on gender – in Article 28 (1) – but it is a big lie,” criticizes Sagorika, 40 years old. “As we are considered men despite the fact that we feel we are women, and although some have carried out sex reassignment surgery, if we maintain relationships with men, section 377 of the penal code applies to us – drafted by the British in the decade from 1860- and we can be sentenced to life imprisonment. This makes it easier for the police, corrupt, to extort money from us and abuse us, ”he adds while combing the girl he has irregularly adopted as a daughter.

According to Article 86 of the Dhaka Municipal Ordinance, Anyone can be arrested “for having their face covered without reason between dusk and dawn”, a rule that, according to a report by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons, is used against ‘hijras’ under the pretext that they wear a lot of makeup and women’s clothing. “There are those who say that, to be accepted by society, we should undergo hormonal therapy and go under the knife to choose a sex. But I am convinced that I will never find someone who loves me as a woman in Bangladesh. Now, at least, I can be one or the other just with the clothes and makeup, “adds Hasna, 32.

‘Islam is a barrier to acceptance. We have to go to the mosque dressed as a man because, otherwise, they would not let us pass. But on the other hand, superstition grants us a strange status. Because many believe that we have some supernatural powers and they hire us to give the blessing in ceremonies such as weddings “, says Sagorika as she dresses in her best sari to participate, precisely, in a marriage bond. For his intervention he will charge about 5,000 taka (50 euros), a fortune in a country whose annual per capita income does not reach 2,000 euros.

The Maoist revolution in Nepal in 2006 marked a turning point in the treatment of the LGTBI collective



According to statistics from the Department of Social Services, in Bangladesh there are 10,000 transgender people. Different NGOs, however, estimate that the real figure is ten times higher. And Human Rights Watch agrees with Sagorika in the perception that the laws are not being complied with, because she has documented numerous humiliations suffered by members of the LGTBI community who try to access their quota of public employment. “There have been cases of doctors who have asked non-health personnel to touch the genitals of ‘hijras’ while groups of employees look and laugh, sometimes even in public spaces”, denounces HRW. You pretend you don’t care, but it’s actually a stone in the heart. Laws may change, but society does notShanta says with a shrug.

The case of Nepal



Fortunately, this is not the case in all countries of the Indian subcontinent. Nepal is a good example of this. In fact, the social revolution led by the Maoists in 2006, which led to the end of the monarchy, has been a turning point in the treatment of the LGTBI collective. The next year, Kathmandu recognized the ‘third sex’, the Supreme Court ordered the repeal of all laws that discriminated on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity of citizens, and both homosexuality and sex reassignment were legalized. Furthermore, lThe Constitution promulgated in 2015 explicitly protects the LGTBI collective in three articles that have promoted labor insertion.

Pinky Gurung, a transsexual woman, is one of the architects of this transformation. Founder of the activist association Blue Diamond Society, she began fighting for the rights of the LGBTI community at the beginning of this century and is proud of what she has achieved so far. But warn that there is still a long way to go. “On paper, we are far ahead of neighbors like India or Bangladesh. But, in practice, discrimination persists because the implementation of the laws is still weak and things as basic as renting a house or getting a job are still complicated, ”he explains at home. “In addition, although sex reassignment has been legalized, the same has not happened with the surgery required for it, so transsexuals must travel to countries like India or Thailand to complete the transition. With a high level of poverty, for many that is impossible, “he adds.

Born Elina



This is the case of Elyn Bhandari, born 28 years ago as Elina. At 13 he felt that his identity and his body were out of sync. «Especially when my breasts started to grow and I had my first period. I felt like a man and I didn’t understand why that was happening to me ”, he recalls just 20 days after having undergone a mastectomy that cost him almost 13,000 euros. “It’s a fortune”, sentence. She would also like to have her genitals operated, but the budget is not enough, so she is content with hormonal therapy that eradicates menstruation and gives her facial hair, muscle, a deeper voice. «When people see me on the street, they see a man. That’s enough for me, “he adds with a smile.

Another very different thing is to find a woman who accepts you. “I had a relationship a long time ago, but the family objected and we had to break up. To avoid these difficulties, I prefer to interact with trans women, who know well what we have to go through, “she says. Meghna Lama, 2010 winner of the first Miss Pink Nepal trans beauty pageant, is optimistic and anticipates changes as profound as they are rapid. «The contest changed my life because gave me the courage that I could not find to start my transition“He says in the bar he runs in Kathmandu, Pink Tiffany. “Things are improving and with my business I want to show that trans people can also be part of the business world and be successful. The next step is to ensure that, as has happened in Taiwan, marriage between two people is legalized, regardless of their sex, “he adds with a hopeful smile.