During the Slitherine Next some were shown gameplay sequences of the German countryside from Headquarters World War IIturn-based strategy set during the Second World War, in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. Also shown a multiplayer match.

In the single player mission shown, the player leads German reinforcements on D-Day. The Allies have set up an outpost and penetrated a town along the coast. The goal is to prevent them from taking the city.

As for the multiplayer, the game was played by the developers, who explained some of the key features of the game. Multiplayer games can be customized according to the player’s preferences. There will be four victory conditions, a flexible team setup, the ability to cooperate against the artificial intelligence, a free for all mode and many other options.

As for the launch, Headquarters: World War II does not yet have an official release date.