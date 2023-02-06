He played and plays the Youth Soccer Team in Bogotá (he has three games left in the South American Under-20 with the one this Monday, against Ecuador) and with the party in the stands full of spectators, on social networks and the press, which now “gets involved in the conversations of the communities” (go see!), an old and repeated debate was reopened:Should Barranquilla be the only venue for the Colombian Senior Team in the tie?

Before, a couple of obvious things as considerations. The first: the venue does not classify or eliminate. The team with its football will win or lose as it has happened and will happen.

The second: it is absolutely legitimate that all the cities want to have the National Team, as it is for the team to play in various parts.

Formation of the Colombian National Team in the match against Venezuela.

‘Gentlemen’s Agreement’

For years, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported that, despite the fact that there is no regulation that prevents choosing a venue for each of the games, the South American Football Confederation agreed on a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to play all home games in the same condition of flat or high, but not both and less so selectively.

The ‘pact’ was established in 2008, according to what he told EL TIEMPO Luis Bedoya, at that time president of the FCF (as recorded in the archive) and arose because Peru wanted to register Lima (flat) and Cuzco (3,360 meters high). The agreement, according to Bedoya said that time, was for fair play and sports equality.

However, in the last qualifying rounds, Chile played in Santiago (sea level) and Atacama (2,300 meters high), where they lost to Argentina; and Ecuador received Argentina in Guayaquil, after playing in Quito. And why can’t you here?

I repeat: it is legitimate that all cities want to have the National Team, but do you think that Ramon Jesurún, the very Barranquilla president of the FCF, is he going to change Barranquilla as the venue? He already said in El Heraldo: “The seat has never been in discussion.”

That, in his mouth, is not news. As a former classmate said: “Innocence is beautiful until 14, then it’s stupid.”

Players Decision

Local and national authorities agreed to a full capacity at the Metropolitano stadium. Photo: Vanexa Romero / WEATHER

But the headquarters decision should not be Jesurún’s, not even the coach’s Nestor Lawrence. The decision must be up to the players! Just like they said they took it before. In addition, they always reported that the players preferred to play in Barranquilla, and at 3:30 in the afternoon. Perfect!

If now the players want it to be in Barranquilla, then you have to continue in Barranquilla and sanseacabó. If they want to change, let them change where they say; And if they want it to be rotated with their rivals in mind, then it is up to Jesurún to guarantee that what Chile and Ecuador have already done is done.

Fabian Vargasa former player of the National Team and fellow panelist on Caracol Radio’s Vbar, said that several of the National Team players confessed to him that playing in Barranquilla “was costing them”, and he recalled that when he and his teammates for the qualifying round of the World Cup 2010 they said they wanted to play in Barranquilla, Jorge Luis Pinto, the coach of that team, chose Bogotá… And we already know how it went for us that time.

The headquarters of the Senior Selection should not be chosen by Jesurún, nor should it be by fan vote (it is the least of it, sure), nor by what the journalists say (almost all of them, fans!), nor by the DT of the selection.

The venue must be chosen by the players, period! The rest is talk for talk…Meluk tells him

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@meluklecuenta

