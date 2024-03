The leader of the Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition and president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Luis Montenegro | Photo: EFE/EPA/José Coelho

The electoral headquarters of the Democratic Alliance (AD), the center-right coalition that is leading Portugal's legislative election, was the target of vandalism this Sunday night (10) in the country's capital, Lisbon.

According to information from CNN in Portugal, the facade of the hotel where the AD headquarters is located was smeared with red paint by climate activists. The paint reached the glass walls and the main entrance to the place.

According to the Portuguese portal Public, witnesses at the scene reported a strong smell of sulfur. Authorities are investigating the case to determine those responsible for the act of vandalism.

After the attack, several AD supporters gathered outside the building, where they chanted in support of the alliance and sang the national anthem, according to the Public.