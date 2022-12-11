The Ukrainian army attacked a hotel where the Russian paramilitary Wagner group was based in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kadiivka on Saturday. The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk Serhi Hajdaj reports this on Sunday Telegram, who says there have been “many casualties”. It is unknown how many died.

A hotel turned into rubble can be seen on several Telegram accounts, the Reuters news agency writes. Hajdaj expects that half of the survivors will still die, due to a shortage of available medication. Hajdaj’s statements cannot be verified. Russia has not yet responded to the attack.

Russian targets were also hit in other parts of Ukraine this weekend. On Saturday, according to both Russian and Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian attacks on the city of Melitopol left at least two dead and ten injured. The southern Ukrainian city has been occupied by Russia since March this year.

The Wagner Group is the private army founded in 2014 by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, which fights against that country in several parts of Ukraine and has close ties to the Kremlin. The mercenary company was involved in, among other things, the Russian capture of Crimea and the eastern Donbas, and after 2014 it increasingly appeared in conflict zones worldwide. There are no exact figures on Wagner’s size, but foreign experts estimate the number of mercenaries at over ten thousand, of which about three thousand are currently fighting in Ukraine. The United States is considering designating the group as a terrorist organization.