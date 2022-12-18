The Police and Public Prosecutor’s Office of Peru carried out an operation this Saturday (17) at the headquarters of the Peasant Confederation of Peru, where the left-wing party Novo Peru and the Socialist Party are installed.

In addition, dozens of people who arrived in Lima to participate in the protests against the government of Dina Boluarte and the National Congress were housed there.

National Police agents entered, along with eight prosecutors, the building located in Bolognesi square, in the historic center of the Peruvian capital.

According to directors of the corporation, in the place, in addition to people with signs, some had blunt objects, such as machetes and hoods, which could be used in hostile acts.

Protesters who are at the headquarters of the Peasant Confederation denied on social media the existence of such items and demanded that the authorities investigate their origin.

The building was surrounded by several police officers, as the report verified on the spot, on the third day of the state of national emergency decreed by the government of Peru.

The measure was a response to marches and violent demonstrations that left at least 22 dead, most of them in the south of the country.

Reactions to the operation

One of the advisors of the Confederação Campesina Francisco Tello said that he arrived at the place along with other leaders, to “repudiate this trampling by the government of Mrs. Dina Boluarte”.

“What is the accusation being made? That simply the peasants who came to protest the closure of Congress were armed?”, he asked.

Tello guaranteed that the security forces “always pursued” the campesinos and stated that “this harassment will not continue”.

In addition, the adviser indicated that the organization will continue to call for the resignation of Boluarte and the attorney general of Peru, Patricia Benavides, in addition to calling general elections.

The Novo Peru party also issued an alert on social networks and denounced the repression in the place where “brothers and sisters who arrived to protest peacefully and legitimately” are housed.

The caption indicated that agents dressed in civilian clothes are leading the search operation and that there is a risk of material being planted at the site and of violence against people who are housed there.

Novo Peru also denounced that the police did not allow the entry of the left-wing parliamentarian Ruth Luque, who would accompany the action of the agents and prosecutors.

Luque then said that she managed to enter the building “after demanding” that she be authorized to carry out “supervision and representation” work, which is the responsibility of the Legislative Power in Peru.

The National Human Rights Coordination (CNDDHH) also spoke out and demanded an explanation from the Ministry of the Interior about the operation.

“Enough of repression”, posted the organization on social networks.