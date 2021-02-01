UAnd again, Apple sets the trend. In the fall of 2016, Tim Cook presented the Airpods, the elongated, white earplugs that do not require any cables and are correctly called True Wireless. Since that presentation in Cupertino, a tsunami has been rolling across the world to catch the last ears of smartphone users and fill them with a plug.

The wave is not just making Apple. Smartphone manufacturers are driving them forward, as are well-known audio manufacturers. The button in the ear not only provides the user with music, but also with the voices of others when making calls and now also with active noise suppression. It is now part of the good manners of manufacturers. Buttons sticking out of ears – people have got used to the sight.

Is that the end of the days of big, circumaural headphones? Here, too, a single company triggered the wave. Beats, which Apple bought for three billion dollars in 2014 (Apple again!), Thanks to its marketing offensive with soccer stars, managed to get young people with bulky headphones in bright colors to keep their ears warm in winter and sweat in summer. The fat basses that became the trademark of Beats were beneficial for the good blood circulation in the ears. Since that time you have not been looked at crookedly when you wear such a cavalry man on your head. Since Apple has had its own product on the market with the Airpods Max for a few weeks, this genre will not die. On the contrary: There will be a renaissance with Apple’s new over-ear.









Yamaha YH-E700A and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro





Just as both types of headphones still compete on the street, so do they on the minds of the test editors. An over-ear model from Yamaha for 360 euros has just arrived. The YH-E700A is wireless, it actively suppresses outside noise and is also suitable for making calls. The new Galaxy Buds Pro from Samsung for 230 euros also have all these features. Both products use an app with which functions can also be switched on and off. At first glance, circumaural headphones and those that are plugged into the ear differ only in their design. If it stayed that way, everything would speak for the in-ear listener. The Galaxy Buds Pro and the case in which they are charged fit in any pocket.

But it’s not that simple. There are people who don’t like a plug in their ear. And there are people for whom some in-ear models don’t fit. For example, Apple’s Airpods fall out of our ears after a casual shake of the head, a colleague has problems with the previous model of the Galaxy Buds. They have a special, bean-like shape. They are more likely to lie than to be stuck. A great idea from Samsung, but the Koreans have already discarded it for the Buds Pro. The new ones come in the usual form of an in-ear receiver, namely with an exchangeable attachment that is inserted into the ear. How this plug sits is crucial for the sound – a possible disadvantage of all in-ear models. The closer you get to the eardrum, the more bass the sound has. If the plugs are not inserted far enough in the ear, the songs will sound thin and tinny. As expected, we have found with the Buds Pro that only with a certain cushion the listener sounded the way we like it: balanced, detailed and with an appropriate bass foundation.