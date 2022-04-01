Headmaster and student. Mothers divided: “They are of age”. “Go now”

The alleged love affair between the principal of the Montale high school of Rome is one student of the same institute continues to be discussed. The inspectors sent by the Ministry are investigating the case, hearing the version of events from Sabrina Lent, the 50-year-old at the center of this story. She – reads the Corriere della Sera – denies and talk about a relationship “cordial“, but the chats that the executive would have canceled and he kept, tell one different story: a more intimate relationship, which would have put him in difficulty at some point student. The boy would have decided to confide in the vice principal only to figure out how to get out of it, but it would have ended up from the frying pan into the embers, at least according to the reconstruction of the companions of school.

“He is repented both of having met her outside the school environment, and of having him told to friends and teachers “, confirms a fourth year student. But it is only a reconstruction that will have to be verified by the inspection that has just begun.” The boy is adultthe manager did not break the law. This is why I would be against her dismissal, I would opt more for a disciplinary sanction “, says the mother of a pupil. Another one is more critical of the principal.” I expect a disciplinary sanction. I don’t want to judge, but I expected quite different behavior from an executive who, as soon as she arrived, she spread strict circulars on the topics of decor and appropriate clothing for the school“.

Read also:

“Perrino at 14:00:” Dean-student relationship? It’s just an ethical problem ”

Ukraine, increasingly empty shelves in supermarkets in Italy: what is missing

Ukraine decree, Dessì: “There will be an increase in military spending, M5S accomplice”

The “televirologists” in politics: in Padua a challenge between Viola, Crisanti Jr and Palù

Ukrainian war, Abramovich after Putin? The secret role of the Chelsea patron

Zarra, ambassador profession: “Betting on women is a duty”

Ukraine, Zelensky: “From negotiations only words, we do not trust”. And in the Donbass .. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens