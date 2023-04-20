Frank Ocean, one of the headliners at America’s most popular festival Coachella, pulls out after his performance was received with little enthusiasm on Sunday. Blink-182 will replace him and provide the closing performance.

The singer made his first of two highly anticipated performances at Coachella last Sunday. But both the audience present and followers of live streams at home did not understand much of it.

For example, Ocean walked onto the stage almost an hour late. Several people complained that the singer was sometimes completely invisible because he hid behind the set, so that even the cameras could not catch him. A DJ suddenly started playing records for minutes halfway through the show. And the backing dancers seemed to move aimlessly at times, website Complex speaks in a review of walking ‘endless rounds’.

Ice rink

Sources say to the American entertainment magazine variety that the dancers were actually trained figure skaters. The whole choreography was conceived and practiced on an ice rink, but Ocean would have refrained from doing so at the very last moment. Because the track took an hour to melt, Ocean walked onto the stage too late. According to those involved, the performance was sufficiently rehearsed.

It was Ocean’s first appearance since 2017. He also spoke to the audience about the death of his brother, who died in a car accident in 2020. The singer himself also states that he has hurt his ankle and is therefore canceling his performance.

Blink-182 would now be arranged for the closing concert on Sunday evening. Other headliners at Coachella this edition included Bad Bunny and K-pop group Blackpink.

