In France, a pandora’s box has been opened on a subject that until now was quite taboo: incest. The spark was a book published by the jurist Camille Kouchner, daughter of former French minister Bernard Kouchner, in which she narrates the sexual abuse suffered by her twin brother by her stepfather, the famous French political scientist Olivier Duhamel, a member of the Parisian intellectual elite . A scandal that has unleashed a campaign on social networks called #MeTooIncesto, in which thousands of people are daring to denounce the abuses they suffered in the past. .