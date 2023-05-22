No step back

Felipe Massa doesn’t want to give up. Although the chances of obtaining success are almost nil, despite 15 years having passed since the disputed facts and despite many judging his search for justice almost as a whim, the 42-year-old Brazilian from São Paulo seems willing to go straight on his way in the search for a legal footing that allows him to challenge the assignment of the 2008 world title to Lewis Hamilton. The positions in the field are now known, given that the battle of Massa has been going on for months: what the former Ferrari driver is asking for is the 2008 Singapore GP result cancelleddistorted by Crashgate.

Ecclestone’s words

Without the assignment of those points, the final success in the championship would not have taken the road to Stevenage, but that of Brazil. The battle of Massa began following the statements made by Bernie Ecclestone, who admitted that he and the FIA ​​president at the time, Max Mosley, were aware of the Crashgate affair well before the summer of 2009 – when the case exploded due to a complaint from the Piquet family – but they tried to hush everything up to avoid the explosion of a controversy of that size in the current season. In fact, the episode would have harmed even more the credibility of Formula 1.

“Stolen” race

Speaking to the Brazilian newspaper Exportland, Massa relaunched his accusations against the system, remarking how in other circumstances – and also in other sports disciplines – it has already happened to modify the standings of a championship afterwards. “I am not a lawyer – said Massa, who turned to a group of lawyers to obtain justice – but everyone knows that a clear wrong has been done to me. I think I’m right, I have the right to fight for justice. It’s not that an engine broke down, but there was a stolen race, a manipulation, which is a very serious thing. Of course, there was also an engine that broke down – he added, thinking back to his retirement a few laps from the end in that year’s Hungarian GP, ​​when he was leading the race – but that’s part of it”.

The previous one from 2007

“This was manipulation – increased the dose Massa – the final part of the race was completely different than it should have been”. The former Ferrari driver also recalled that there have been precedents in Formula 1 for similar acts of disloyaltysuch as the one concerning McLaren in 2007 for the infamous Spy Story: “In 2007, when McLaren took Ferrari’s design and copied the car, they were disqualified from the championship. They were punished for what happened. In my case there was no punishment. But in football and many other sports, when things have happened, the results have changed.”he concluded.