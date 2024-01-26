The images of the Porsche Taycan ripped above the fenders due to the theft of headlights in Dusseldorf have gone viral and are going around the world.

But it is only one of many cases because headlight thieves are multiplying all over the world. And the reasons are many. One, the main one, is linked to the value of these spare parts. Just to stay on the facts, those of the Taycan cost 3,513.54 euros. They are very sophisticated headlights, with Matrix technology darkened with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). They have daytime running light elements in black (matt) with optically differentiated covers in 3D printed lead graphics. A marvel, agreed. But also a godsend for thieves.

Because these very expensive parts cannot be repaired, if damaged they must be completely replaced, thus giving rise to a black market in spare parts. Technically they are called “partial thefts”.

“Thanks to the serious crisis in production and availability of spare parts – they explain to Lojack, a leading company in the sector of protection against car mice – mufflers, wheels, bumpers and headlights are today the most stolen parts to be then routed to markets parallel to the official one”. The raw materials crisis, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has also contributed to making this particular criminal business even more appealing, and so catalysts have also increasingly entered the sights of thieves, often “sawed” and taken away to extract particles of gold and platinum. The same goes for the precious lithium batteries stolen from electric vehicles.