On the case of headless corpse found in the Po, thanks to the dry river never seen before due to a terrible drought, the investigators investigate even far from the place of discovery. Arriving in the Marchewhere in early March a girl named Andreea disappeared after a party.

The new trail of investigators moves from Occhiobelloa city in the province of Rovigo, in Veneto, where they found the headless and mutilated body in the river Po. It reaches the province of Ancona.

In these hours the name of Andreea Alice Rabciuc, a 27-year-old girl who disappeared into thin air on 11 March. After attending a party in a farmhouse in Maiolati Spontini of her, all traces of her have been lost.

The body was still in good condition, so it is assumed that it had been in the water for less than a month. Thus excluding the names of Isabella Noventa and Samira El Attar.

The mutilated hands and the absence of the head could be easily explained: Andreea had tattoos on her hands and blue hair. She would have recognized her right away. The corpse had a sequin dress easily recognizable: she was attending a party, maybe she was wearing just such a dress?

Headless corpse in the Po: could the victim be Andreea?

The mother of the girl of Romanian origin who passed away on 11 March had immediately feared the worst. Also the broadcast of Rai3 “Who has seen?“Had dealt with his case.

What is known about his disappearance is that nothing more is known about the girl after a party. And that it seems that she was arguing with her boyfriend, who kept her cell phone and then brought it back to her mother the following Sunday, thus delaying the missing person report and the start of searches.