A headless child’s body was found in a Spanish holiday resort. Passers-by initially suspected a doll – and were horrified.

Munich/Roda de Bera – A body was found on the Costa Dorada in Spain on the morning of July 11 at around 8:50 a.m. local time. At first the body was mistaken for a doll, later it turned out to be a child’s corpse. She no longer had a head.

Children’s bodies washed up on the Spanish beach – the police are investigating

A community cleaner in the Spanish resort of Roda de Bera found the body of the child, believed to be between two and three years old The Sun among other things reported. Rescue workers first arrived at the scene before police officers examined the child’s body. It was stated that the child’s body was badly decomposed and was missing some body parts, including the head. The remains washed up on the beach in the east coast province of Tarragona.

Even before the community cleaner, many passers-by on the beach passed the child’s corpse, but mistook it for a doll. For this reason, the police are said to have been called later. Pere Virgili, Mayor of Roda de Bera, commented on the local TV about the child’s corpse and stated that it had been “in the sea for a long time”.

Did the dead child washed up in Spain fall off a refugee boat?

The mayor also stated that confusing the child’s corpse with a doll is understandable: “It is a headless corpse, so it was difficult to know whether it was a person.” An assumption as to how the child died , Pere Virgili also had: it could have come from a refugee boat that had capsized in the Mediterranean. Again and again people from Africa make the dangerous journey towards Italy and Spain.

The mayor suspects falling from a refugee boat because the child’s corpse was not wearing typical beach attire. The remains were removed from the beach at noon, and the area around the site remained cordoned off. An autopsy will determine the cause of death. It can also be used to determine how long the body has been in the Mediterranean.