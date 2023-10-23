The first round of the elections in Argentina leaves a panorama opposite to that of the August primaries: disappointment in La Libertad Avanza and optimism in the ruling Union for the Homeland, which grew by more than 2.5 million votes compared to the PASO. For his part, Javier Milei barely added 600,000 votes in his favor. The big loser of the day, as in the past elections, was Together for Change, with Patricia Bullrich at the helm. She couldn’t even retain the voters that the bloc had internally. The growth in participation was one of the factors that explains the Peronist victory.

The polls once again gave surprises in Argentina. Far from the pollsters’ forecasts – again – the victory of Sergio Massa over Javier Milei was a shock in the political sphere. But among the many aspects, the most promising for the official candidate is his notable growth, the antithesis of the stagnation that the man from La Libertad Avanza experienced.

Taking as a reference the performance that the leader of Unión por la Patria had in the PASO, Massa collected almost three million more votes. In August, adding the votes of his internal rival Juan Grabois, he totaled just under 6.5 million; a substantial difference compared to the more than nine million that the Tigrense had on Sunday, October 22.

Its evolution can be explained from one sector: the decrease in the absenteeism rate. The turnout went from 69.62% to 78%, the equivalent of more than two million votes, in these two months.

THANK YOU SO MUCH! 🇦🇷❤️ Thanks to the more than 25 million Argentines who went to vote, our democracy came out stronger. I am going to call for a government of national unity with the best and regardless of their political strength. On November 19 we have to define if… pic.twitter.com/NHGT40Bxo3 — Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa) October 23, 2023



Another aspect is the Peronist recovery in key sectors of the electorate, such as the province of Buenos Aires, where it obtained a million extra votes than in the PASO -including a comfortable re-election of Governor Axel Kicillof-, the northwest and the south of the territory, in addition of better performances in the center of the country, such as in La Pampa and Río Negro.

During the journey from the primaries to the general elections, Massa’s campaign was sober and convinced a portion of the voters despite the economic situation, a virtue opposite to that of Milei. The libertarian ‘broke’ the traditional political manuals and redoubled the force of his extremist discourse instead of seeking moderation and ideological approaches towards the center.

Milei’s anchoring was evident. After striking the PASO, she only added 700,000 votes. His rivalry against the ideologically closest candidate, Patricia Bullrich (Together for Change), whom he accused during the campaign for her past in the ‘Montoneros’ guerrilla in the 1970s, isolated him, leaving him only with his hard core. of voters, a floor and a ceiling of 30%.

Javier Milei was optimistic despite the result and will seek to gain followers for the second round. Buenos Aires, Argentina October 22, 2023. © Matias Baglietto / Reuters

First nods to transferring votes

His post-first round speech frequently using words like “together” and “change”, the base lexicon of Macriism, is a declaration of intentions for what will be the next 30 days leading up to November 19.

With Massa’s reiteration of a request for “national unity”, a panorama also opens in which the current Minister of Economy will seek to get closer to the spaces of the federal Peronist Juan Schiaretti and the socialist Myriam Bregman, a priori closer to him than to Milei, but above all to attract Bullrich followers.

In favor of the ruling party, important members of JxC such as Miguel Ángel Pichetto and Emilio Monzó (leader of the Deputies bloc) warned weeks ago that they would call to vote for Massa to prevent Milei from taking over the Rivadavia Chair. A position that, if confirmed, will push the current minister towards the 50% barrier necessary to be president.

The configuration of forces in Congress

For both, governability will be an issue to be resolved, regardless of who wins next month. In that sense, the best feelings were left for the libertarians, who had no seats at stake in Congress and added 35. While the ruling party could only retain 57 of the 68 that were expiring. The worst part was again for Macrismo, who kept 31 and let 25 go.

Of the 257 seats, Peronism will have 108, followed by Together for Change (93) and the Libertarians (37). Another 19 are divided into three different forces.

In the Senate – made up of 72 members – the dispute is different. ‘Unión por la Patria’ added two more than the 10 that were in dispute, reaching 34. While ‘La Libertad Avanza’ will have its first eight senators and Macri’s party only retained two and lost nine, leaving it with 24 in the hemicycle.

Together for Change, losers again

As in the PASO, Macrism once again added frustration. At that time and despite the fact that Bullrich’s performance was below what was expected, the great negative note had been given by the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who did not reach even 14% of the votes and lost the internal election.

This Sunday, history repeated itself with Bullrich. The former Minister of Security during the Government of Mauricio Macri obtained 23.85% of the votes and was very far from the 30% line to bid for a place in the second round.

“We have not achieved the objectives we wanted for our Argentina,” remarked the conservative in her first post-defeat speech. Despite being left out of the game in these elections, her pronouncement in the coming days in favor of Massa or Milei could be a factor that changes the scenario for November.

Patricia Bullrich was the big loser in the generals. Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 22, 2023. © Martin Cossarini / Reuters

Macri’s balance is negative at different levels. With Néstor Grindetti 20 points behind Axel Kicillof in the fight for the Province of Buenos Aires, they could not even secure the City of Buenos Aires. Although it was very well outlined, Jorge Macri will have a runoff with the Peronist Leandro Santoro.

For now, the collapse of the JxC bloc will be an issue to be addressed by the space leaders. The coalition, with explicit symptoms of wear and discontent, gave signs of the end of the cycle if it were not to continue in power, predicting what would probably be a task of reconfiguration for the near future.

“Those values ​​have fallen asleep today, but we are going to awaken them each and every day of our fight for a productive Argentina without poverty,” said Bullrich, in a promise to continue the fight. However, there are two questions: with whom and, more relevantly, what position will it take in the immediate future.