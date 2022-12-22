Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Just a month after knowing the nominations for the Oscars 2023the Academy released the list of finalists in ten categories.

The list includes films from mexican directors What Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths from Alejandro G. Iñárritu Y pinocchio from Guillermo del Toro.

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) announced a couple of months ago that Bardfilm by the Mexican filmmaker Iñárrituwas going to represent Mexico in the 95th delivery of the Oscar awards.

In the Academy list, Bardo already appears in the list of the fifteen finalist films a International feature film (Best Foreign Film), which passed the round of at least 92 films from 92 different countries.

While Pinocho, by Guadalajara director Guillermo del Toro, is pre-nominated for Best Original Soundtrack, Best Original Song for the song Ciao Papa and Best Sound.

The Official nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 and the Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12, 2023.

Full list of nominated films:

documentary feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

Descendants

Fire of Love

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes”

Last Flight Home

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“retrograde”

“The Territory”

documentary short film

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

haulout

Holding Moses

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

38 at the Garden

Best Foreign Film

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, “Close”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

France, “Saint Omer”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

India, “Last Film Show”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Poland, “EO”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

Makeup and Hairdressing

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

blonde

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

Music (Original Soundtrack)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Devotion

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

Music (original song)

“Time” from “Amsterdam”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Stand Up” from “Till”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” from “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”

animated short film

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Mountain range”

“Steak house”

live action short film

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Puille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

Plastic Killer

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sidereal”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

Warsha

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Visual effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

Jurassic World Dominion

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”