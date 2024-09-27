Next Sunday will be the grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’Televisa reality show in which they appear as finalists Mario Bezares, Gala Montes, Arath de la Torre and Karime Pindter. Galilea Montijo will announce which of them will be awarded the four million pesos, the main prize.

Voting is already taking place in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and the public will choose the winner of this reality show with their votes. Televisa which has been the favorite for many years, despite so much controversy it has generated in its second broadcast in 2024.

According to the leaked data, Mario Bezares leads the competition with 39% of the votesthus becoming the public’s favorite to win ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, in its second season 2024. Karime Pindter It occupies second place, as it has 38% support from the public in their votes.

The actress and model Gala Montes accumulates 13% of the votes and Arath of the Tower 10%, so the latter becomes the least voted of the four inhabitants and finalists in the Televisa reality show ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

How to vote for the final of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ 2024?

To vote is very easy, just follow these steps:

1) Go to the official page of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, or scan the QR code that will appear on television, or in the Vix+ broadcast, as the case may be.

2) You can only vote once, but if you have a subscription to the ViX+ streaming platform, you have the right to cast your vote up to 10 times a day; which is a great plus for all viewers, since there is the opportunity to express their support for your favorite participant.